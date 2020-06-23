Court+orders+halt+to+development+work+at+Muhudu+Maha+Viharaya

The Pottuvil magistrate yesterday (22) ordered both parties to the dispute to refrain from any development activities at Muhudu Maha Viharaya until the receipt of the final survey report by the director of archaeology for Ampara.



The archaeology director appeared before the court and said the surveying of the land said to belong to the temple was still underway.



The attention of the authorities to the land dispute at Muhudu Maha Vihara was drawn following a revelation by Hiru News.