Trains+disrupted+by+fire+resume+on+upcountry+line

Train services on the upcountry line have resumed following a disruption due to a fire.
The blaze occurred this morning at a forest reserve between Ohiya and Idalgashinna.
According to the Hiru correspondent, the Colombo Fort bound train from Badulla resumed its journey after it remained halted at the
Idalgashinna railway station due to the fire.
The blaze occurred this morning at a forest reserve between Ohiya and Idalgashinna.
According to the Hiru correspondent, the Colombo Fort bound train from Badulla resumed its journey after it remained halted at the
Idalgashinna railway station due to the fire.