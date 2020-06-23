Start voting early - CaFFE

The Campaign for Free and Fair Election (CaFFE) yesterday suggested that voting can start at 6.30 am if the elections commission plans to extend the time allocated for voting at the upcoming general election.Writing to the head of the elections commission, CaFFE executive director Manas Makeen said that it is likely that the time allocated for voting will have to be extended."Voting usually takes place between 7 am and 4 pm. However depending on the health ministry guidelines, the commission might have to extend the voting period," he said.The CaFFE chief added that the commission extended the time to vote by an hour in the 2019 presidential election, given the increase in candidates and the length of the ballot paper."However we noted that a lot of people actually didn't come to vote between 4 to 5 pm. On the other hand, elections officials faced many difficulties in areas like Hambantota, Polonnaruwa and Matale, because they had to transport ballot boxes through elephant infested areas in the night. On the other hand, we noted that there were long queues in almost all polling centres, before the voting started," he said.>>>