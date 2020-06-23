සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Start voting early - CaFFE

Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 10:30

Start+voting+early+-+CaFFE
The Campaign for Free and Fair Election (CaFFE) yesterday suggested that voting can start at 6.30 am if the elections commission plans to extend the time allocated for voting at the upcoming general election.

Writing to the head of the elections commission, CaFFE executive director Manas Makeen said that it is likely that the time allocated for voting will have to be extended.

"Voting usually takes place between 7 am and 4 pm. However depending on the health ministry guidelines, the commission might have to extend the voting period," he said.

The CaFFE chief added that the commission extended the time to vote by an hour in the 2019 presidential election, given the increase in candidates and the length of the ballot paper.

"However we noted that a lot of people actually didn't come to vote between 4 to 5 pm. On the other hand, elections officials faced many difficulties in areas like Hambantota, Polonnaruwa and Matale, because they had to transport ballot boxes through elephant infested areas in the night. On the other hand, we noted that there were long queues in almost all polling centres, before the voting started," he said.


>>>



Dead female leopard & her cub found in snare
Dead female leopard & her cub found in snare
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 14:20

A dead female leopard and her cub have been found trapped in a snare at Helbada Estate in Nuwara Eliya.The Wildlife Conservation Department said attempts... Read More

Notable increase in sago, kurakkan, undu prices
Notable increase in sago, kurakkan, undu prices
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 14:08

There has been a notable increase in the prices of sago, kurakkan and undu, due mainly to the halt in their exportation, says president of the Essential... Read More

Karuna Amman yet to appear at CID
Karuna Amman yet to appear at CID
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 13:55

Former LTTE member Vinayagamoorthi Muralitharan alias Karu Amman is yet to appear before the CID to give a statement with regard to a controversial remark... Read More



Trending News

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
22 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
4 foreigners nabbed over credit card racket
23 June 2020
4 foreigners nabbed over credit card racket
Petitions filed by "Ape Janabala Party" regarding the rejection of nominations, dismissed
22 June 2020
Petitions filed by
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
22 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations
22 June 2020
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations

International News

Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
23 June 2020
Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.