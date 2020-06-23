Foreigner+accommodation+at+registered+hotels+only

Foreigners arriving in Sri Lanka after August 01st can be accommodated only at hotels and other places of accommodation registered with the Tourism Promotion Authority, says subject minister Prasanna Ranatunga.



The decision has been taken on the advice of the Ministry of Health.



Nearly 5,000 hotels and other places of accommodation are presently registered with the Authority.



According to the minister, around 20,000 others are yet to get registered and the Authority has been told to register them speedily.