Suraksha dividend applications to Sri Lanka Insurance

Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 10:46

Applications to receive dividends of the Suraksha Insurance Scheme should be sent to the Sri Lanka Insurance, says the Ministry of Education.

This insurance scheme for the country’s schoolchildren is being paid by SLI since 31st May 2020.

Duly filled application forms should either be handed over or mailed to the head office or any branch office of SLI.

Further information can be obtained via the telephone numbers 0112357357 or 0112319015, 0112319016 or 0112319017.
Dead female leopard & her cub found in snare
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 14:20

A dead female leopard and her cub have been found trapped in a snare at Helbada Estate in Nuwara Eliya.The Wildlife Conservation Department said attempts... Read More

Notable increase in sago, kurakkan, undu prices
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 14:08

There has been a notable increase in the prices of sago, kurakkan and undu, due mainly to the halt in their exportation, says president of the Essential... Read More

Karuna Amman yet to appear at CID
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 13:55

Former LTTE member Vinayagamoorthi Muralitharan alias Karu Amman is yet to appear before the CID to give a statement with regard to a controversial remark... Read More



