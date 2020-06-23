Suraksha+dividend+applications+to+Sri+Lanka+Insurance

Applications to receive dividends of the Suraksha Insurance Scheme should be sent to the Sri Lanka Insurance, says the Ministry of Education.



This insurance scheme for the country’s schoolchildren is being paid by SLI since 31st May 2020.



Duly filled application forms should either be handed over or mailed to the head office or any branch office of SLI.



Further information can be obtained via the telephone numbers 0112357357 or 0112319015, 0112319016 or 0112319017.