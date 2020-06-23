4 foreigners nabbed over credit card racket (video)

Acting on intelligence information, the STF have arrested four foreigners from a leading hotel at Mount Lavinia for their involvement in an international credit card racket.
The suspects are three Nigerian men and an Ugandan woman.
Around 20 fake credit and debit cards were found from their possession.
Arriving in 2017, they had been staying in the island without visas.
