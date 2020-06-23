Religious leaders continue to condemn Harin’s remark (video)

Religious leaders continued today to condemn former parliamentarian Harin Fernando for his disparaging reference to Colombo Archbishop, Rt. Rev. Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 13:20
