Coronavirus under control – Army chief

Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva says the spread of the coronavirus has now been brought under control in Sri Lanka.
He was speaking yesterday at the opening of a children’s park near the Army Headquarters at Akuregoda, Pelawatte yesterday.
This park has been built under the fourth stage of the ‘Thuru Mithuru Nawa Ratak’ green project.
He was speaking yesterday at the opening of a children’s park near the Army Headquarters at Akuregoda, Pelawatte yesterday.
This park has been built under the fourth stage of the ‘Thuru Mithuru Nawa Ratak’ green project.