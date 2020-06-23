සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus under control – Army chief (video)

Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 13:38

Coronavirus+under+control+%E2%80%93+Army+chief+%28video%29
Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva says the spread of the coronavirus has now been brought under control in Sri Lanka.

He was speaking yesterday at the opening of a children’s park near the Army Headquarters at Akuregoda, Pelawatte yesterday.

This park has been built under the fourth stage of the ‘Thuru Mithuru Nawa Ratak’ green project.

Rs. 120 million drug money found in bank account
Rs. 120 million drug money found in bank account
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 17:50

Information has come to light about money earned by drug trafficking being deposited in an account at a private bank branch at Minuwangoda.Senior DIG in... Read More

Karuna Amman informs CID he is unwell
Karuna Amman informs CID he is unwell
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 17:18

Former LTTE member Vinayagamoorthi Muralitharan alias Karu Amman today informed the CID through his lawyer that he is unwell and is unable to give a statement.A... Read More

Monetary Board nominees to be considered tomorrow
Monetary Board nominees to be considered tomorrow
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 16:29

The Constitutional Council meets tomorrow to consider the nominations sent in by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to fill the two vacancies in the Monetary... Read More



Trending News

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
22 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
4 foreigners nabbed over credit card racket (video)
23 June 2020
4 foreigners nabbed over credit card racket (video)
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
22 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Suraksha dividend applications to Sri Lanka Insurance
23 June 2020
Suraksha dividend applications to Sri Lanka Insurance
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations
22 June 2020
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations

International News

India’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 14,000
23 June 2020
India’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 14,000
Earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia
23 June 2020
Earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia
Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
23 June 2020
Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.