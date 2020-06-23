Over 753,000 apply for postal voting

The Election Commission reports having received 753,037 applications for postal voting at the upcoming general election.



A commission spokesman said 705,085 of them have been accepted, while 47,952 rejected due to various mistakes.



The postal voting is due to take place from the 14th to the 17th of July and on the 20th and the 21st of July.



Meanwhile, the first vote counting rehearsal in accordance with health guidelines occurred at the Galle District Secretariat today.



The Hiru News correspondent says the counting took place up to the preferential votes.