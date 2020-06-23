Karuna+Amman+yet+to+appear+at+CID

Former LTTE member Vinayagamoorthi Muralitharan alias Karu Amman is yet to appear before the CID to give a statement with regard to a controversial remark he has made at a political meeting.



Police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said Karuna Amman was asked to be present at the CID yesterday for the purpose.



Although he is yet to make an appearance, a large number of media personnel remains gathered at the CID expecting his arrival there.



At the political meeting in question in Ampara on June 17, Karuna Amman said that he had killed between 2,000 and 3,000 soldiers in a night when he was in the LTTE.



