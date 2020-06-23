Dead female leopard & her cub found in snare

A dead female leopard and her cub have been found trapped in a snare at Helbada Estate in Nuwara Eliya.



The Wildlife Conservation Department said attempts are being made to save the little one.



Of late, there have several reports of leopards dying in snares.



The most prominent of them was the death of a rare black leopard at a vegetable farm at Walamale in the Laxapana Estate on the 26th of May.