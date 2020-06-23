සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dead female leopard & her cub found in snare

Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 14:20

Dead+female+leopard+%26+her+cub+found+in+snare
A dead female leopard and her cub have been found trapped in a snare at Helbada Estate in Nuwara Eliya.

The Wildlife Conservation Department said attempts are being made to save the little one.

Of late, there have several reports of leopards dying in snares.

The most prominent of them was the death of a rare black leopard at a vegetable farm at Walamale in the Laxapana Estate on the 26th of May.
Notable increase in sago, kurakkan, undu prices
Notable increase in sago, kurakkan, undu prices
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 14:08

There has been a notable increase in the prices of sago, kurakkan and undu, due mainly to the halt in their exportation, says president of the Essential... Read More

Karuna Amman yet to appear at CID
Karuna Amman yet to appear at CID
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 13:55

Former LTTE member Vinayagamoorthi Muralitharan alias Karu Amman is yet to appear before the CID to give a statement with regard to a controversial remark... Read More

Over 753,000 apply for postal voting
Over 753,000 apply for postal voting
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 - 13:47

The Election Commission reports having received 753,037 applications for postal voting at the upcoming general election.A commission spokesman said 705,085... Read More



Trending News

Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
22 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput 50 dreams - The last wish that came out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
4 foreigners nabbed over credit card racket
23 June 2020
4 foreigners nabbed over credit card racket
Petitions filed by "Ape Janabala Party" regarding the rejection of nominations, dismissed
22 June 2020
Petitions filed by
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
22 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,951
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations
22 June 2020
Decision that will be taken by ICC regarding match fixing allegations

International News

Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
23 June 2020
Donald Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
22 June 2020
Chinese military admits that a Chinese commander was killed during the Indo-China border clashes
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.