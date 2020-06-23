Commission told how Zahran was sent by boat to India (video)

A former director of intelligence gave lengthy evidence from yesterday afternoon to past midnight to the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks with regard to identifying intelligence information.



He was shown two sets of letters exchanged among top security forces officers with regard to warnings about the terror attacks.



The ex-director identified them as intelligence information since they consisted of all the six yardsticks.



The letters warn about possible attacks on the Indian High Commission and churches.



He explained that such clear and complete information was very rare and that he had received only one or two such letters during the whole of his service.



The commission then showed him another set of letters similar in appearance, but had more content and asked for an explanation.



Those letters too, consisted of all the six yardsticks and had an addition from the previous set of letters which named yet another possible attacker as ‘Army Mohamed.’



He said however, a reader could suspect it, since it contained contradictory claims that there was still no confirmation of possible attacks on Catholic churches and on the Indian High Commission and that Zahran Hashim had been telling his disciples through social media since 2016 that it was a holy act to eliminate followers of other religions and that Islam should be promoted by killing followers of other faiths.



When asked if the information has been diluted there, he admitted it to be the case.



The witness also said the then head of national intelligence, retired DIG Sisira Mendis, had no previous experience in the subject of intelligence information.



He went onto say that his intelligence division had informed Mendis and director of state intelligence at the time Nilantha Jayawardena on nine different occasions with regard to Zahran.



The notifications to them found similarities in Zahran’s remarks through social media and the distributed videos with the ISIS ideology and called for speedy legal action.



The former director also said his division made constant searches for Zahran as he had outstanding police warrants over his involvement in a clash between two churches in Kathankudy.



Once, a search for him in Mawanella and Kurunegala proved he had left the area and that he had been fleeing from one area to another.



Later, Zahran had gone to Mannar and fled by boat to Kashmir, India, and a youtube channel belonging to him had released a video from Hyderabad.



When asked as to who had assisted him to flee, the witness said Rifkan Bathiudeen, brother of powerful minister at the time Rishad Bathiudeen, had aided him.



At the time, there was unofficial information that Rifkan was transporting contraband items.



Asked if he had informed the Security Council regarding the support given by the brother of a powerful minister to a person like

Zahran who been making threatening remarks regards national security, the witness said he informed the then Army chief Mahesh Senanayake and also raised the matter at an intelligence meeting on a Tuesday.



Furthermore, it was brought to the attention of the national intelligence chief through the then defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando on 22nd March 2019.



Asked if the Security Council met thereafter, but before the Easter Sunday attacks, he said it held no meetings after that.



He said he also referred to the matter at the intelligence review meetings on March 20, April 02 and April 09, all chaired by Fernando, but it was not discussed.



The former director went onto say that the then industries and commerce minister Bathiudeen supported the Towheed Jamaath organization linked to Zahran.



This was brought to the attention of the head of national intelligence in 2017, he said.



Inquired if the then defence minister was aware of these developments, the witness replied that the president, as the defence minister, would have been informed as he generally participated in intelligence review meetings.



