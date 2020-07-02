PHIs+to+stay+away+from+some+duties

Public health inspectors have decided to stay away from their duties relating to the controlling of coronavirus and all other infectious diseases from June 29th.
President of their association Upul Rohana says this is to protest against the Health Ministry’s failure to address problems faced by PHIs in dealing with the coronavirus control.
He also says they will abstain from election duties as well from that day.
