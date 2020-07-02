Dangerous footbridge crossing for Handagiriya villagers (video)

The villagers of Handagiriya at Weligepola in Balangoda are forced to endanger the lives of their children and do a tightrope walk when going about their daily life.



Despite many deficiencies, they live a happy life with the use of the resources available to them.



For more than 35 years, they have been using this dangerous footbridge as a crossing, proving that rural folk do not enjoy the dividends of development, while authorities boast of progress in various fields.



‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ will keep a watch until they are given a bridge with proper quality as soon as possible to make their lives safe.



