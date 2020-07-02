10-acre paddy silos face ruin (video)

The paddy warehouse complex in Inginiyagala should be renovated as it faces ruin due to years of dereliction, say residents of the area.



Spanning over 10 acres and started in the 1960s, it has the capacity to boil, mill and store 500,000 kilos of paddy.



It functioned from 1971 to 1994 with a large workforce.



Now, its equipment faces destruction due to years of non-use.



