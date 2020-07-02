Transport+minister+again+meets+bus+owners

While expressing readiness to discuss concessions to private bus owners, minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera has ruled out a fare increase in the present context.



Addressing bus owners at his ministry today, he responded to their call for a fare hike in the face of a loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic and also a no price revision made in two years.



The minister said the government has granted a number of concessions to the private bus industry in view of the pandemic situation.

He said a fare was uncalled for as every sector was facing a loss of income.