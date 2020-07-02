Earthquake+shakes+eastern+Indonesia

An earthquake shook the Gulf of Tomini on the eastern side of Indonesia today, but no serious damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred 102 kilometers under the sea.



It was centered in South Bolaang Mongondow in North Sulawesi province, 97 kilometers east-southeast of Gorontalo.



It also was felt in North Sulawesi, South Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi.