India’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 14,000

The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose seven per cent over the last two days to 440,215, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare showed.



The death toll has reached 14,011 after growing six pc over the last two days.



Maharashtra has 61,807 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,181 active cases and Delhi with 23,820.



Gujarat is fourth on the list with 6,231 active cases and Uttar Pradesh fifth with 6,152 cases.