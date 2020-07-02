Monetary+Board+nominees+to+be+considered+tomorrow

The Constitutional Council meets tomorrow to consider the nominations sent in by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to fill the two vacancies in the Monetary Board of the Central Bank, says the parliament media unit.



Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya will chair the meeting that begins at the speaker’s official residence at 5.00 pm.



Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other members of the Council will attend, said secretary general of parliament Dhammika Dassanayake.