Karuna+Amman+informs+CID+he+is+unwell

Former LTTE member Vinayagamoorthi Muralitharan alias Karu Amman today informed the CID through his lawyer that he is unwell and is unable to give a statement.



A statement will be given after recovery, he has said.



Karuna Amman was asked to appear before the CID yesterday regarding a remark he has made.



At a political meeting in Ampara on June 17, he said that he had killed between 2,000 and 3,000 soldiers in a night when he was in the LTTE.