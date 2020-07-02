Rs.+120+million+drug+money+found+in+bank+account

Information has come to light about money earned by drug trafficking being deposited in an account at a private bank branch at Minuwangoda.
Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon said the bank account held Rs. 120 million.
All assets of persons involved in such drug trafficking will be forfeited under the money laundering act, he told the media at the Police Headquarters.
