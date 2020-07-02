More+rains+due+to+atmospheric+disturbance

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island during the next few days.



The Met Department says several spells of showers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.