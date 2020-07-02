Sajith plays politics, takes away donation

The Election Commission today prevented a function that was due to take place under the patronage of Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa.



On the occasion, equipment worth Rs. around 3.7 million was to be handed over to the Wethara District Hospital in Polgasowita.



However, the ASP of Moratuwa arrived there with a notification from the Election Commission and read it out to the event organizers.



The notification said the equipment could be handed over to the hospital without the participation of election candidates.



Disagreeing with it, the organizers took away the equipment.