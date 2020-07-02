Novak+Djokovic+tests+positive+for+Covid-19

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world No 1 tennis player, has tested positive for Covid-19.



Croatia’s Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.



The Serbian said in a statement today that he and his wife, Jelena, had both tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a test immediately after returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia where the final of the tournament was cancelled following Dimitrov’s positive test.



In the statement, Djokovic said: “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”



While other players remained in Zadar to be tested on Sunday night, Djokovic travelled home from the tournament to his home in Serbia before being tested for the virus, with Adria Tour organisers saying this was because he was not showing symptoms.