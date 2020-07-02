Seven+more+Pakistan+cricketers+contract+Covid-19

A day after Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali had tested positive for the Coronavirus, seven more Pakistan cricketers including all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Wahab Riaz have also contracted the virus, the PCB announced on Tuesday.



This takes the total count to 10.



The cricketers were tested on Sunday ahead of the departure for the tour of England.%MCEPASTEBIN%