Police+search+Western+and+Southern+provinces+in+search+of+17+underworld+gangs

Police Special Task Force Commanding Officer DIG Waruna Jayasundara stated that raids are being conducted focussed in search of 17 organized crime groups in the Western and Southern provinces.

This was stated at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters today.

Meanwhile, information has been revealed about an account in a private bank in Minuwangoda with a deposit of Rs 120 million from drug trafficking.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters, Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province, Deshabandhu Tennakoon stated that all property of persons involved in drug trafficking will be confiscated under the Money Laundering Act.