Harin reaffirms his earlier comments while the Catholics and the Maha Sangha condemn his statement (Video)

The UNP says that it strongly condemns the statement made by the former Parliamentarian Harin Fernando and the Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

In a statement, they said the Cardinal's mediation with the government after the Easter Sunday Attack should not be forgotten.

The UNP press release further states that former MP Harin Fernando has been removed from the UNP and he is a national list candidate for the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

Former Parliamentarian Harin Fernando, a National List Member of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, has insulted and accused His eminence the Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at a public meeting held in Medirigiriya, Polonnaruwa on the 21st of this month.

However, speaking at a meeting of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Badulla organisers, the former MP Harin Fernando reaffirmed his position in the face of strong opposition.

Meanwhile, the National Catholic Center has issued a statement regarding the statement.

The media spokesman of the organization Fr. Lal Pushpadeva Fernando states that neither the Archbishop or the Catholic Church has ever directly or indirectly contributed to a political upheaval in the country.

It also states that they condemn the statement made by former MP Harin Fernando, that the Archbishop is engaging in politics.

A silent protest was held in Baddegama town today, with the participation of the Maha Sangha regarding the statement of former MP Harin Fernando.

However, all religious leaders including the Maha Sangha today vehemently condemned the statement made by former MP Harin Fernando regarding the Cardinal.

The Asgiri faction of the Siyam Maha Nikaya, the Ramanna Maha Nikaya of Sri Lanka and the Kotte Kalyani Sri Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha also condemned the statement made by Harin Fernando.