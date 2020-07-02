Rajitha, Arjuna and Anura Kumara refuse to give evidence (Video)

Respondents who appeared before the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate into Political Victimisation, stated that the commission had no authority to investigate the complaint relating to the Avant Garde incident.

However, the Commission stated that even though there were no respondents, the Commission continued to work.

Former MPs Rajitha Senaratne, Anurakumara Dissanayake and Arjuna Ranatunga had been summoned before the Commission for an inquiry into the Avant Garde complaint, but they did not appear before the commission.

However, last notice was issued to them and they appeared for the first time today.

Former Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, President's Counsel Upul Jayasuriya and Attorney General's Department Additional Solicitor General Wasantha Nawaratne Bandara were also summoned.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the respondents refused to give evidence and refused to enter the defendant's stand, resulting in a heated exchange of words between the Commission and the respondents.

Respondents stated that the Presidential Commission, which investigates political victimization, does not have the authority to investigate the Avant Garde complaint.