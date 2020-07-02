Twenty-Nine (29) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,980

Twenty-Nine (29) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
All 29 are Indian returnees.
The country total has increased to 1,980 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,980
Recovered and discharged – 1,548
Patients under medical care – 421
New Cases for the day – 29*
Observation in Hospitals – 54
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 97,402