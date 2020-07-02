Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,991

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



They were returnees from USA. Today 40 patients have been identified and 29 were returnees from India.

The country total has increased to 1,991 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,991



Recovered and discharged – 1,548

Patients under medical care – 432

New Cases for the day – 40*

Observation in Hospitals – 54

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 97,402