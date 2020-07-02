Former Minister of Sports Mahindananda has not provided any information yet (Video)

In a special interview with Hiru TV on Thursday, Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage revealed that the final of the 2011 World Cup had been fixed.



In response to this controversial statement, various parties have called for action to expose evidence of match-fixing.



On the advice of the present Sports Minister, the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports K.D.S Ruwanchandra lodged a written complaint with the Special Investigation Unit of the Prevention of Sports related offenses.



However, issuing a special statement to Hiru TV, the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports said that the former Minister of Sports has not provided any information as at yet.









