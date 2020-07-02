Showers+expected+in+several+areas+today

The Department of Meteorology has stated that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition

is expected to enhance some extent over the island during next few days.



Several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.