Negligence could spread Covid-19 virus again - president

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa cautions that negligence could spread the Covid-19 virus again.
He has tweeted that while most countries are suffering from the pandemic, Sri Lanka has achieved a remarkable victory through collective efforts, but that the virus is yet to be eradicated.
The president called upon all citizens to take stringent measures based on health guidelines.
