Constitutional+Council+to+meet+this+evening

The Constitutional Council is due to hold a special meeting this evening.



Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya will chair the discussion that begins at the speaker’s official residence at 6.00 pm, says the parliament’s communication department.



Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other members of the Council will attend.



They will consider the nominations sent in by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to fill the two vacancies in the Monetary Board of the Central Bank.



The meeting will also elaborate on the recent views expressed with regard to the Election Commission, sources said.