366+sergeants+file+court+case+seeking+promotion

A petition has been filed in the Court of Appeal by 366 police sergeants who have completed 30 years in service.
They are seeking a writ order to the acting IGP for their promotion to the rank of sub inspector.
The respondents cited include the acting police chief and the attorney general.
The petitioners say a circular issued by the acting IGP in May last year to promote them as SIs is yet to be enforced.
