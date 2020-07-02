Phone+numbers+to+lodge+election+complaints

The Election Commission has introduced several telephone numbers to entertain complaints about acts that disrupt the holding of a free and fair general election.



The commission says complaints also into the promotion or demotion of parties or candidates can be submitted via Viber or WhatsApp as well.



A complaints management centre has been established at the commission to deal with the complaints.



The telephone numbers are 0112 886179, 0112 886421 and 0112 886117, while the fax numbers are 0112 886551 and 0112 886552.



The number 071 9160000 is for complaints via Viber or WhatsApp.



Furthermore, complaints can be lodged via the facebook on ‘election commission of Sri Lanka’ or ‘tell commission – election commission of Sri Lanka.”



Meanwhile, chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya says the general election could cost nearly 10 billion.



Speaking to the media yesterday, he also said he did not believe a second wave of the coronavirus was possible.