Railways+Dept.+struggles+due+to+retirement+of+workers

The Department of Railways is struggling with its functions due to the retirement of many of its employees during the coronavirus quarantine period.



The vacancies thus created are yet to be filled.



A top railway official told Hiru News that as many as 50 employees had retired in certain divisions.



According to him, recruitments to fill the vacancies will be possible only after the general election.



Secretary of the Locomotive Engine Operators Union Indika Dodangoda said to Hiru News that a call to grant one year service extension to the retirees until new recruitments are made is yet be responded to.



When contacted, subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera said a cabinet paper has already been submitted in that regard.

If approved, it will solve the matter, he said.