North Korea 'suspends military action' against South

North Korea has suspended plans for "military action" against South Korea, the BBC reports.



Recent weeks saw a rising tide of angry rhetoric from the North over activist plans to send leaflets with anti-North Korean messages over the border.



Last week the North blew up the joint liaison office and also threatened to send troops to the border area.



But at a meeting chaired by leader Kim Jong-un, state media said the decision was taken to suspend military action.



The Central Military Commission made its decision after taking what it called the "prevailing situation" into consideration.