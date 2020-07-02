Covid-19 fund balance rises to Rs. 1,392 million

The balance in the Itukama Covid-19 health and social welfare fund has now risen to Rs. 1,392 million, says the President’s Media Unit.
This Fund provides finances for the purchase of drugs, equipment and capacity building with regard to the tackling of the pandemic.
Rs. 200 million has been allocated to conduct PCR tests and Rs. six million of it has already been released.
