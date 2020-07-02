12-hour+water+cut+tomorrow

There will be a 12-hour interruption to the water supply in several areas of Gampaha district from 9.00 am tomorrow, says the National Water Board.



The affected areas will be Welisara, Mahabage, part of Mabola, Kandana-Nagoda, Kerawalapitiya, Matagoda, Kerawalapitiya industrial zone, Dickowita, Bopitiya, Dickowita fisheries harbour area, Uswetakeiyawa and Pamunugama areas.