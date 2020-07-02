9+undergrads+accused+of+CCTV+removal+bailed+out

Nine students accused of removing CCTV cameras at the University of Kelaniya and causing damage amounting to more than Rs. 2.6 million have been bailed out.



Produced before the Mahara magistrate’s court yesterday, they were enlarged on sureties of Rs. 500,000 each.



The accused, aged 22, 23 and 25 years, were arrested on June 22nd over the CCTV removal that took place on February 24th.