Dhamma+School+opening+dates+announced

The dates have been announced for the reopening of Dhamma Schools in accordance with health guidelines.
Accordingly, the final year and Dharmacharya classes will start on July 12th, says Buddhist affairs commissioner general Sunanda Kariyapperuma.
July 26th will be the commencement date for grades three to 10.
The grades one and two will start on the first Sunday after grades one and two reopen in schools.
