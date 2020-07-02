Wilpattu+unauthorized+construction+case+verdict+on+July+31

The Court of Appeal will deliver its verdict on July 31st in the case against former minister Rishad Bathiudeen and others in connection with the unauthorized construction in the Wilpattu National Park.



Justices Janak de Silva and Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne today took up the case filed by the Centre for Environmental Justice.



It seeks an injunction preventing the clearing of the forest and the building of illegal constructions.