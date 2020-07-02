Trio netted with heroin, Ice

Kathankudy police this morning (24) arrested three persons with heroin and Ice at Punochchimunai.
The raid carried out on a special order by the senior DIG in charge of the Eastern Province netted two men with heroin in their possession and another selling Ice.
The suspects are due to be produced before courts.
