Six children are representing Sri Lanka in the world premiere of the first ever children’s virtual choir that takes place today (24) on YouTube.While in lockdown, the Children of the Soul Sounds Academy of Sri Lanka collaborated with choirs from all over the world to put together this project titled "The Young Voices of the World".Accordingly, children's choirs from Germany, Greece, Canada, USA, Spain, Hungary amongst others will come together for the first time in song to sing Jude B Roldan's composition "Sing as One", which will premiere on the 24th of June 2020 on YouTube.