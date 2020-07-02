9.3+million+Covid-19+cases+worldwide

The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 9.3 million.



With a death toll of more than 470,000, the total number of recoveries stands at over 4.8 million.



The US has been the worst affected with 2,356,657 patients and 123,475 cases.



Brazil has 1,151,479 cases and reported the highest number of deaths (1,364) yesterday.



In Asia, India is the worst affected with 456,115 patients and 14,483 deaths, 468 of them yesterday.