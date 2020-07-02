Govt. to preserve endangered four-petalled Binara (pictures)

The government is paying attention to preserve the four-petalled Binara, an endangered plant in Sri Lanka.



With the botanical name exacum pedunculatum L., it is found only in the Bobella area of Naula.



Matale district secretary S.M.G.K. Perera stressed the importance of protecting the plant when he addressed a meeting at the Naula Divisional Secretariat yesterday.



Blooming during April, July and September, it is facing extinction due to human activities and changes in environment.



Owners of several quarries in the area and area residents told the meeting that they were keen on the preservation of the plant.



They stressed that a practicable programme was essential to protect the plant without affecting their industries.



