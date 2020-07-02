100,000 PCR tests conducted so far

A total of 100,000 PCR tests has been conducted in Sri Lanka so far to identify Covid-19 patients, says health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 - 12:38
Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest payout through a TV channel is now in operation -"22 years for... Read More
Colombo Magistrate's Court allows CID to detain until July 08 & interrogate the 12 Police Narcotics Bureau(PNB) officers arrested by CID for drug trafficking.This... Read More