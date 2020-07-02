Central+Bank+asks+Bribery+Commission+to+probe+its+officers

The Central Bank has asked the Bribery Commission to investigate reports which allege that around 50 of its senior officials had received financial and other gains from leasing and financial companies.



The Bank’s Communication Department says the request has been made in view of these reports in the print and online media.



Meanwhile, a three-member committee appointed by Central Bank governor Prof. W.D. Lakshman to probe irregularities and unlawful activities of leasing and financial companies has decided to seek views, complaints and suggestions from the public.



Director general of the committee, Harigupta Rohanadheera, who is also the legal director to the president, requests that the same be sent by email or by post to the bank’s Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions by June 30th.



Other members of this committee are legal director of the bank K.G.P. Sirikumara and director of its Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions J.P. Gamlath.



The governor has asked the committee to submit its report within 14 days, and to obtain the assistance of banking and legal experts and professionals in its preparation.



Meanwhile, the Constitutional Council is due to hold a special meeting this evening with former speaker Karu Jayasuriya at the chair to consider the nominations sent in by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to fill the two vacancies in the Monetary Board of the Central Bank.